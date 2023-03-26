NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

