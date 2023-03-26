NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $270.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.82.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

