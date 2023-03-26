NYM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, NYM has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $79.46 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00332597 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.25 or 0.26017789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010162 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,939,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24007679 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,116,291.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

