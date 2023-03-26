Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 1,596,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

