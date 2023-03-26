Orgenesis’ (ORGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Orgenesis stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orgenesis by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orgenesis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orgenesis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

