Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00331234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.53 or 0.25908849 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010119 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,642,024 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.

Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.

Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

