Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OESX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
