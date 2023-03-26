Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

