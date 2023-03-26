Osmosis Market Capitalization Hits $394.39 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $394.39 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

