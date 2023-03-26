Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Outbrain Price Performance
OB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.63. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.54.
