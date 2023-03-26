Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

