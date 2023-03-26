Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

