Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 35,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $199,077.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

