Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

PEB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 2,730,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.