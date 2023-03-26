Pembroke Management LTD Has $16.67 Million Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Tucows accounts for about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.50% of Tucows worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 43,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,122,245 shares in the company, valued at $40,311,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,849 shares of company stock worth $2,608,168. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

