Pembroke Management LTD Sells 207,917 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,917 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 7.64% of Sangoma Technologies worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth $303,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.