Pendal Group Ltd Has $173.79 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.36% of Sempra Energy worth $173,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

