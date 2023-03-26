Pendal Group Ltd Has $508.64 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 4.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Unilever worth $508,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

