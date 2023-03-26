Pendal Group Ltd Has $61.20 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,108 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Liberty Global worth $61,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.52 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

