Pendal Group Ltd Has $82.59 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $82,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $334.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

