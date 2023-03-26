Pendal Group Ltd Has $83.85 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.44% of EPAM Systems worth $83,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

About EPAM Systems

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.