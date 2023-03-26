Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,039 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up 2.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $254,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $78.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

