Pendal Group Ltd Sells 120,700 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 120,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.05% of BHP Group worth $47,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

