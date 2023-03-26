Pendal Group Ltd Sells 155,801 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,801 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $91,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,580,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

