Pendal Group Ltd Sells 17,500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.68% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $107,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 106,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

CHKP opened at $128.40 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.54. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.