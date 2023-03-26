Pendal Group Ltd Sells 432,873 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,873 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up 1.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of Ferguson worth $206,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $348,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($140.00) to £128 ($157.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.31) to GBX 9,630 ($118.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.66) to GBX 9,890 ($121.45) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.2 %

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Shares of FERG stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.