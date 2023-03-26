Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $274.67 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $283.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

