Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 1,181,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lithium Americas

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.