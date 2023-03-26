Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $217.01. 2,977,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,615. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

