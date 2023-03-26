Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $973,338,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,337 shares of company stock worth $90,128,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

