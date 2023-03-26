Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. 1,676,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,668. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

