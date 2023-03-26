Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,384 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $224,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

