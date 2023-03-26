Permit Capital LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.3% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,985. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

