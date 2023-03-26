Permit Capital LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Permit Capital LLC cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises about 2.4% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Range Resources worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,673. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.