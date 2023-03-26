Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

