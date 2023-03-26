Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,584 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tapestry by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 417,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.0 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.