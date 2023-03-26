Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

