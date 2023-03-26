Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $6.82 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
