Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.73% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 300,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $76.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

