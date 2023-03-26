Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,429 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $123.29 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

