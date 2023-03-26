Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

