Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Polymath has a market cap of $167.26 million and $96,004.22 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00332073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015813 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18000111 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $169,126.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.