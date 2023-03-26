Populous (PPT) Trading 51.7% Lower Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 51.7% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $223,934.36 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

