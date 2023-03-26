PotCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $291,252.83 and $551.88 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00334416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,963 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

