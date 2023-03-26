ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Position Trimmed by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,417 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $743,000.

Shares of TBT opened at $27.74 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

