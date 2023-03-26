PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

PHM stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.