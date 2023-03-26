Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -26.25% -0.38% -0.38% PolyMet Mining N/A -9.92% -7.15%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 22.35 $60,000.00 N/A N/A PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.34) -6.38

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and PolyMet Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and PolyMet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats PolyMet Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

