Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Star Equity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Star Equity Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.80 on Friday. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Articles

