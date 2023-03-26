Qtum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.95 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Qtum has a total market cap of $328.19 million and $39.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00011209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.42 or 0.06331231 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00061214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017770 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,590,131 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

