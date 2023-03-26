Quant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.32 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Quant token can now be bought for $123.24 or 0.00439116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $14.32 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00335355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,327.46 or 0.26231206 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant is a cryptocurrency project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency through the creation of the Overledger Network, the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network uses APIs to connect different blockchains and allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) for their users. Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining proof-of-stake (PoS) with proof-of-activity (PoA), a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW). Its native cryptocurrency, QNT, is an ERC-20 token used as a means of exchange and security token on the platform, enabling holders to participate in governance and pay fees. Developers must hold QNT to create MApps on the Quant network, which are used to power the network and pay for services. The platform was cofounded by Gilbert Verdian, who served in the UK and Australian governments, and Dr Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and advisor to the UN on blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

