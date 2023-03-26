Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Rambus worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,740. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $1,469,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.